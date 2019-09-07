Reviewing Apache Corporation (APA)’s and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 29 1.18 N/A 0.28 86.29 EOG Resources Inc. 89 2.46 N/A 5.79 14.82

Demonstrates Apache Corporation and EOG Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. EOG Resources Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Apache Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Apache Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.78 beta indicates that Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apache Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apache Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 2 1 2.20 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Apache Corporation’s upside potential is 29.75% at a $29 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of EOG Resources Inc. is $108.88, which is potential 42.44% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that EOG Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Apache Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apache Corporation and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.5% respectively. About 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EOG Resources Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Apache Corporation was more bearish than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Apache Corporation.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.