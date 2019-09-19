Reviewing Apache Corporation (APA)’s and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s results

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache Corporation 29 1.41 N/A 0.28 86.29 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.81 N/A 5.54 1.72

Demonstrates Apache Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Apache Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apache Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Apache Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Apache Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apache Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache Corporation 2 3 1 2.17 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Apache Corporation’s upside potential is 12.07% at a $28.5 average target price. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.67 average target price and a 86.26% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. looks more robust than Apache Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apache Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Apache Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Apache Corporation beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.