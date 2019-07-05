Reviewing Aon plc (AON)’s and Its Rivals results

As Insurance Brokers company, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Aon plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Aon plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aon plc and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27.00% 4.40% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aon plc and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc N/A 170 35.87 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Aon plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Aon plc is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aon plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

With consensus price target of $189.4, Aon plc has a potential downside of -3.72%. The peers have a potential upside of 40.36%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Aon plc’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aon plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc 0.82% 1.66% 3.42% 8.72% 24.89% 23.06% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Aon plc has stronger performance than Aon plc’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aon plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Aon plc’s peers have 1.98 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aon plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aon plc.

Risk and Volatility

Aon plc has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aon plc’s peers have beta of 0.92 which is 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aon plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aon plc’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Aon plc.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.