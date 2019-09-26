Reviewing Aon plc (AON)’s and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP)’s results

As Insurance Brokers businesses, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aon plc 185 4.22 N/A 4.99 37.95 Assurant Inc. 112 0.77 N/A 4.74 24.66

Table 1 demonstrates Aon plc and Assurant Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Assurant Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Aon plc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aon plc is currently more expensive than Assurant Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aon plc 0.00% 27% 4.4% Assurant Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aon plc and Assurant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aon plc 0 4 1 2.20 Assurant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aon plc’s upside potential is 2.67% at a $199.6 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Aon plc shares are held by institutional investors while 98.69% of Assurant Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Aon plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aon plc -3.39% -3.02% 7.7% 22.49% 31.98% 30.19% Assurant Inc. -0.44% 3.16% 14.27% 11.88% 0.79% 19.01%

For the past year Aon plc was more bullish than Assurant Inc.

Summary

Aon plc beats Assurant Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs. This segment also provides advisory services to technology, financial services, agribusiness, aviation, construction, health care, energy, and other industries. In addition, this segment offers reinsurance brokerage services for treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as specialty lines, such as professional liability, workers' compensation, accident, life, and health; actuarial, enterprise risk management, catastrophe management, and rating agency advisory services; and capital management transaction and advisory services for insurance and reinsurance clients. The HR Solutions segment offers human capital services in the areas of retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, investment consulting, benefits administration, exchanges, and human resource business process outsourcing. It provides products and services primarily under the Aon Hewitt brand. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.