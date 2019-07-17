Reviewing Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s and Its Peers results

As REIT – Diversified company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.70% -0.60% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

$4 is the average target price of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, with a potential upside of 2.83%. The competitors have a potential upside of 18.98%. Based on the results given earlier, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. In other hand, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.