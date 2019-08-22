Reviewing Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s results

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.50 N/A -0.34 0.00 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.84 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Colony Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Colony Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Colony Capital Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Colony Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54% and 83.4%. Insiders held 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had bearish trend while Colony Capital Inc. had bullish trend.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.