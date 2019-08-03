Reviewing Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|4
|-35.77
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|15
|6.84
|N/A
|1.32
|11.51
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0.00%
|-6.7%
|-0.6%
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.00%
|9%
|2.3%
Risk and Volatility
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 1.77%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 68.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation
|-2.28%
|2.67%
|-8.33%
|-14.25%
|-23.31%
|-4.7%
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.46%
|2.57%
|1.68%
|5.79%
|7.97%
|16.33%
For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance while Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 16.33% stronger performance.
Summary
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
