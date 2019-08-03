Reviewing Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -35.77 N/A -0.34 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.84 N/A 1.32 11.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 1.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54% and 68.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance while Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 16.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.