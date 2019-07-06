Reviewing Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s results

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -35.19 N/A -0.34 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 18 8.66 N/A 1.52 12.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 7.82%. Competitively Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential downside of -2.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation looks more robust than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.3% and 77.5% respectively. About 1.6% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -0.97% 0% -9.09% -7.24% -14.58% 1.49% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. -1.84% 0.76% 1.41% -1.27% 2.25% 12%

For the past year Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.