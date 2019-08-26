Reviewing Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s and Its Peers results

As Health Care Plans company, Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Anthem Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Anthem Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Anthem Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anthem Inc. 0.00% 13.80% 5.50% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Anthem Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anthem Inc. N/A 285 19.13 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Anthem Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Anthem Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anthem Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 4.89 2.75

Anthem Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $351.71, suggesting a potential upside of 35.08%. The potential upside of the rivals is 18.16%. With higher probable upside potential for Anthem Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Anthem Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anthem Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anthem Inc. 1.97% 4.21% 13% -0.99% 16.81% 12.18% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Anthem Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that Anthem Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anthem Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Anthem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anthem Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care guidance; and Medicare administrative services. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2016, it served 39.9 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.