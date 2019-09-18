Reviewing Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s results

Both Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 6 0.28 N/A 1.87 2.47 Tellurian Inc. 8 158.05 N/A -0.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Antero Resources Corporation and Tellurian Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Antero Resources Corporation and Tellurian Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Tellurian Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -33.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.69 beta indicates that Antero Resources Corporation is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Tellurian Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Antero Resources Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Tellurian Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Tellurian Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Antero Resources Corporation and Tellurian Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Tellurian Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Antero Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $9.75, while its potential upside is 148.09%. Competitively Tellurian Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 24.11%. Based on the data given earlier, Antero Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Tellurian Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Antero Resources Corporation and Tellurian Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 22.8%. Insiders owned 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.8% of Tellurian Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% Tellurian Inc. -13.95% -19.97% -30.28% -36.98% -18.06% -11.22%

For the past year Tellurian Inc. has weaker performance than Antero Resources Corporation

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.