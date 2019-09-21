Reviewing Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A)’s results

Both Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 6 0.27 N/A 1.87 2.47 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69

Table 1 demonstrates Antero Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Antero Resources Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Antero Resources Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Antero Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Antero Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 0 0.00

Antero Resources Corporation’s average target price is $9.94, while its potential upside is 160.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Antero Resources Corporation and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation has -50.91% weaker performance while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 18.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Antero Resources Corporation beats Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 7 of the 11 factors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.