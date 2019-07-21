Reviewing Antero Resources Corporation (AR)’s and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s results

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources Corporation 8 0.35 N/A 1.87 4.42 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 1.09 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Antero Resources Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Antero Resources Corporation has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Antero Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Antero Resources Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

Antero Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $9.75, while its potential upside is 98.57%. Competitively Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has an average price target of $9.13, with potential upside of 14.99%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Antero Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Antero Resources Corporation and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 0% respectively. About 7.2% of Antero Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Resources Corporation 3.13% -4.07% -9.15% -47.52% -56.47% -12.25% Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 5.66% -15.2% 1.89% -33.86% -48.84% 2.86%

For the past year Antero Resources Corporation has -12.25% weaker performance while Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has 2.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Antero Resources Corporation beats Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.