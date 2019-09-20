Reviewing Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s and Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s results

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 11 7.88 N/A 0.30 30.30 Summit Midstream Partners LP 8 0.89 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Antero Midstream Corporation and Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Antero Midstream Corporation and Summit Midstream Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4% Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Antero Midstream Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Summit Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Antero Midstream Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Antero Midstream Corporation and Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Summit Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Antero Midstream Corporation’s consensus target price is $12.2, while its potential upside is 69.44%. Competitively the consensus target price of Summit Midstream Partners LP is $13, which is potential 144.82% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Summit Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Antero Midstream Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Antero Midstream Corporation and Summit Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 56.1% and 36% respectively. 8.5% are Antero Midstream Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Summit Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Antero Midstream Corporation beats Summit Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 10 factors.