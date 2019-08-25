Reviewing Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s and Its Rivals results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Antero Midstream Corporation has 8.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Antero Midstream Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.70% 3.40% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Antero Midstream Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation N/A 12 30.30 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Antero Midstream Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Antero Midstream Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

Antero Midstream Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. The potential upside of the competitors is 21.01%. Given Antero Midstream Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Antero Midstream Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation had bearish trend while Antero Midstream Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Antero Midstream Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Antero Midstream Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Antero Midstream Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antero Midstream Corporation.

Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Antero Midstream Corporation’s competitors beat Antero Midstream Corporation.