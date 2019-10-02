Reviewing Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 7 0.21 346.76M 0.30 30.30 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 27 3.03 45.67M 1.74 16.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Antero Midstream Corporation and Holly Energy Partners L.P. Holly Energy Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 4,763,186,813.19% 5.7% 3.4% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 172,274,613.35% 41.9% 8.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Antero Midstream Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Holly Energy Partners L.P. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Antero Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Antero Midstream Corporation and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.2 is Antero Midstream Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 72.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.7% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation has -18.43% weaker performance while Holly Energy Partners L.P. has 1.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats Antero Midstream Corporation.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.