Reviewing Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s results

Both Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 5.90 N/A -0.04 0.00 Hologic Inc. 47 3.84 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Antares Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hologic Inc.’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Antares Pharma Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Hologic Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Antares Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Antares Pharma Inc. and Hologic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Antares Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.08, and a 61.78% upside potential. Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 3.18%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Antares Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Hologic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Antares Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Hologic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Antares Pharma Inc. beats Hologic Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.