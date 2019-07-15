Reviewing Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)’s and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.62 N/A -0.04 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 49 3.35 N/A -4.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Antares Pharma Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that Antares Pharma Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

Antares Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Antares Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Antares Pharma Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 5 1 2.17

Antares Pharma Inc. has a 199.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.04. Meanwhile, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s average price target is $52, while its potential downside is -8.66%. Based on the results shown earlier, Antares Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares and 97.6% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antares Pharma Inc. -3.38% 2.88% -9.21% -21.43% 14.4% 5.15% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.04% 7.3% 25.3% 52.44% 15.7% 47.73%

For the past year Antares Pharma Inc. was less bullish than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Summary

Antares Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.