Reviewing ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)’s results

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 188 11.48 N/A 4.90 41.50 Tableau Software Inc. 137 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANSYS Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ANSYS Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Tableau Software Inc. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of ANSYS Inc. is $200.83, with potential upside of 5.62%. Competitively Tableau Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $154.33, with potential downside of -8.97%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ANSYS Inc. is looking more favorable than Tableau Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. was more bullish than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Tableau Software Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.