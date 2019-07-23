Reviewing ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s results

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 183 13.37 N/A 4.90 38.19 NIC Inc. 16 3.33 N/A 0.87 18.86

In table 1 we can see ANSYS Inc. and NIC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NIC Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ANSYS Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ANSYS Inc. is presently more expensive than NIC Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ANSYS Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. NIC Inc. has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANSYS Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival NIC Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. NIC Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ANSYS Inc. and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANSYS Inc. has a consensus target price of $200.83, and a -5.04% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of ANSYS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of ANSYS Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NIC Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NIC Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats NIC Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.