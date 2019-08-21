Reviewing ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s results

As Application Software companies, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 191 13.19 N/A 4.90 41.50 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.28 N/A 0.38 52.83

In table 1 we can see ANSYS Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ANSYS Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ANSYS Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANSYS Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of ANSYS Inc. is $199.29, with potential downside of -8.60%. Meanwhile, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential downside is -12.28%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ANSYS Inc. is looking more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ANSYS Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 92.7% respectively. Insiders held 1% of ANSYS Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.