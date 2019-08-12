Reviewing ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 189 12.63 N/A 4.90 41.50 Elastic N.V. 85 24.50 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ANSYS Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANSYS Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ANSYS Inc. and Elastic N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

ANSYS Inc.’s downside potential is -4.57% at a $199.29 average target price. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 17.97% and its average target price is $103.8. Based on the data delivered earlier, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.5% of Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year ANSYS Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.