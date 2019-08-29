Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)’s and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV)’s results

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -3.63 N/A -1.59 0.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s upside potential is 22.83% at a $10.17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares and 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares. About 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. was less bearish than Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.