Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)’s and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s results

Both Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -3.84 N/A -1.59 0.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 9.93 N/A 1.67 26.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s average price target is $10.17, while its potential upside is 16.10%. Meanwhile, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential downside is -11.20%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Annaly Capital Management Inc. is looking more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.2% and 83.7% respectively. About 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Spirit Realty Capital Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.