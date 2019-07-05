Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

Both Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -11.82 N/A -1.59 0.00 Power REIT 6 5.58 N/A 0.30 20.20

Table 1 demonstrates Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Power REIT’s 103.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Power REIT can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 15.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares and 14.8% of Power REIT shares. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 24.6% are Power REIT’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. -0.94% -4.89% -8.19% -5.27% -8.72% -2.95% Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.95% weaker performance while Power REIT has 8.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Power REIT beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.