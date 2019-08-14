Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)’s and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s results

This is a contrast between Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -4.03 N/A -1.59 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.62 N/A 0.05 390.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 12.70% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. with average price target of $10.38. Competitively Global Net Lease Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 22.51%. Based on the data shown earlier, Global Net Lease Inc. is looking more favorable than Annaly Capital Management Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Global Net Lease Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.2% and 67%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75% Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78%

For the past year Annaly Capital Management Inc. had bearish trend while Global Net Lease Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Global Net Lease Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.