Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.09 N/A -1.78 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.11 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Analyst Ratings

Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 19.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.