Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|-4.09
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.11
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
Analyst Ratings
Annaly Capital Management Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 19.43%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
Summary
Annaly Capital Management Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.
