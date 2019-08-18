Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.06 N/A -1.78 0.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.51 N/A 3.43 23.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.8% respectively. Comparatively, 0.7% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.