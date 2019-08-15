Reviewing Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY-PF)’s and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s results

Both Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.05 N/A -1.78 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.19 N/A 2.49 14.28

Demonstrates Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Annaly Capital Management Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.