Reviewing Anixter International Inc. (AXE)’s and Its Rivals results

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) is a company in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Anixter International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.21% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Anixter International Inc. has 2.9% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Anixter International Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixter International Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 4.00% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Anixter International Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anixter International Inc. N/A 59 13.68 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Anixter International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Anixter International Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Anixter International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixter International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.71 1.29 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 2.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anixter International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixter International Inc. 8.7% 7.97% 3.66% 7.25% -9.8% 18.5% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Anixter International Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Anixter International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Anixter International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.71 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. Anixter International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anixter International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Anixter International Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.89. Competitively, Anixter International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.51 which is 51.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Anixter International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anixter International Inc.’s peers beat Anixter International Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. The company also serves manufacturing, resource extraction, telecommunications, Internet service providers, finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities, and defense and government, as well as contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.