Reviewing Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)’s and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s results

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 140.10 N/A -0.96 0.00 Natera Inc. 21 8.29 N/A -2.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7%

Volatility and Risk

Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Natera Inc. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Natera Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Anixa Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Natera Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Natera Inc. is $26.67, which is potential -17.63% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Natera Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders held 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Natera Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.