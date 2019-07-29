Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 6.82 N/A 2.06 18.55 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 7.57 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 153.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.53 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, with potential downside of -26.06%. Competitively Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $26.67, with potential upside of 260.89%. Based on the results given earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.