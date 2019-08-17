Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 14.02 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 16.1. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, with potential downside of -31.20%. Competitively the average price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.67, which is potential 188.38% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.