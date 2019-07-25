Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Since Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.32 N/A 2.06 18.55 PolarityTE Inc. 10 20.04 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.1. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential downside is -5.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 49.7%. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 31.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.