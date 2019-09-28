Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 55 3.05 13.46M 2.05 26.83 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 24,326,766.67% 7.2% 6.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,590,433,482.81% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.