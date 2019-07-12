Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.19 N/A 2.06 18.55 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 120 9.58 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.24 shows that Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 16.1. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.91% and an $38.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $191.67, which is potential 64.21% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -15.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Anika Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.