Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.31 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 16.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential downside is -37.76%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.67 average target price and a 68.81% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.