Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 96.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Anika Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.20% 6.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Anika Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. N/A 38 26.83 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

$38.67 is the average target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc., with a potential downside of -31.20%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.20%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Anika Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 16.1. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Anika Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Anika Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.