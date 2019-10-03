Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 55 3.29 13.46M 2.05 26.83 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 24,322,370.80% 7.2% 6.7% Forward Pharma A/S 407,135,362.01% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

18.1 and 16.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 20.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S on 8 of the 11 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.