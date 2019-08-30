Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s results

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.13 N/A 2.05 26.83 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.1. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -37.86% and an $35 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.