Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.97 N/A 2.06 18.55 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.00 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Anika Therapeutics Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. On the competitive side is, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, with potential downside of -29.81%. On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 15.45% and its consensus price target is $13. The information presented earlier suggests that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 79.9%. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.