Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 55 3.20 13.46M 2.05 26.83 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.40 27.29M -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 24,317,976.51% 7.2% 6.7% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 933,534,019.77% -279.6% -41.4%

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. From a competition point of view, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.1. The Current Ratio of rival Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 54.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 53% respectively. 0.9% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.