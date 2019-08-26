Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

This is a contrast between Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.08 N/A 2.05 26.83 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 437.93 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -37.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 45.07%. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.