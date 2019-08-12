Reviewing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

We are comparing Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.46 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $38.67, and a -31.27% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 35%. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.