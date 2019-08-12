Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 4.02 N/A 1.15 73.62 Zai Lab Limited 30 14267.56 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Zai Lab Limited which has a 5.5 Current Ratio and a 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.85% upside potential and an average price target of $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zai Lab Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.