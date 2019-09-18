Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.11 N/A 1.15 73.62 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.88 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta and it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 1.93% at a $74.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 100.00% and its consensus price target is $2.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 25.1%. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.