Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.73 N/A 1.15 73.62 TrovaGene Inc. 3 27.02 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.16. TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 13.16% at a $75 average price target. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 517.56% and its average price target is $14. Based on the results given earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.