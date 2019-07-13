Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 4.71 N/A 1.30 53.14 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$75 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -7.82%. On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 188.35% and its consensus price target is $50. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Theravance Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 86.4%. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.