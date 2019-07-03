Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.84 N/A 1.30 53.14 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.58 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.33. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, and a -10.24% downside potential. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 170.27% and its average price target is $7. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.