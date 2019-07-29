Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s results

This is a contrast between ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 4.88 N/A 1.30 53.14 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.33. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The average target price of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, with potential downside of -10.99%. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 769.57% and its average target price is $3.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 67% respectively. About 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.