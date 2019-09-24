Reviewing ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

Since ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.06 N/A 1.15 73.62 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.16 beta. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 1.8 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 3.11% at a $74.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.